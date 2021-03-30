Farmington Police Department blotter for March 25, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:58 a.m. on the 400 block of South Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:35 a.m. on the 1000 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9 a.m. at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and Hill Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:02 a.m. on the 6200 block of Dee Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 11:41 a.m. on the 2700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a kidnapping/abduction at 12:01 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 12:52 p.m. on the 1200 block of Schofield Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 1:10 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:51 p.m. on the 2800 block of La Habra Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 4:20 p.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 4:45 p.m. on the 4400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on officer at 5:17 p.m. at the intersection of East Animas Street and South Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:52 p.m. at the intersection of East Ute Street and North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 7:10 p.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Largo Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of harassment at 9:10 p.m. on the 500 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:41 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.