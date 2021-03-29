Woman allegedly found with 17 pounds of cannabis in Farmington motel had two weeks of probation left

Felisha Battaglia, 35, is accused of possessing 17.65 pounds of marijuana on March 23 in a room at the Travelodge by Wyndham motel at 2530 Bloomfield Highway in Farmington, according to court documents.

Battaglia has three felony convictions included trafficking controlled substances and fraudulent use of a credit card, according to court records.

Her preliminary hearing in the marijuana case is set for the morning of April 7 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County woman is accused of having more than 17 pounds of marijuana in a Farmington motel room, a discovery made by probation/parole officers who called the police.

Felisha Battaglia, 35, is accused of possessing 17.65 pounds of marijuana on March 23 in a room at the Travelodge by Wyndham motel at 2530 Bloomfield Highway in Farmington, according to court documents.

She is facing a fourth-degree felony count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

She did not have legal representation on the morning of March 29, according to court records.

More:Man accused of stealing vehicles and keys from auto dealer, having pounds of marijuana

A Farmington Police Department officer was dispatched around 6:25 p.m. on March 23 to the former Rimrock Inn after three probation/parole officers requested the agency respond. They were standing outside a motel room waiting for police to arrive. Court documents indicate that Battaglia sitting on the bed with several bags of marijuana spread out on the floor.

The police officer noted the strong odor of marijuana.

A probation officer told police the defendant is on probation and they found her with the marijuana.

Court documents state that the defendant told police her friends had left the marijuana with her because they did not want to drive around with it in their vehicle.

The police officer noted in the probable cause statement that Battaglia was fully cooperative during the investigation.

The defendant was on probation at the time of the arrest, which was set to end on April 14, according to court documents.

More:Farmington woman accused of DWI, striking man twice with vehicle, damaging 3 vehicles

Battaglia has three felony convictions included trafficking controlled substances and fraudulent use of a credit card, according to court records.

A probation violation hearing is set for April 19 in Aztec District Court.

Her preliminary hearing in the marijuana case is set for the morning of April 7 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Battaglia is being held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a probation violation hold.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e