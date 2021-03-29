Farmington Police Department blotter for March 24, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Joshua Benally was arrested at 4 p.m. on March 24 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• James Whitehorse was arrested at 2:01 p.m. on March 24 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Jeffrey Whisenhunt was arrested at 8:42 a.m. on March 24 on the 1100 block of Schofield Lane due to an arrest warrant along with alleged receiving stolen property.

• Lori John was arrested at 11 a.m. on March 24 in the 1700 block of East Navajo Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Rick Perry was arrested at 11:29 p.m. on March 24 in the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.

• Ryan Wilson was arrested at 8:27 p.m. on March 24 in the 600 block of East 20th Street due to a warrant for contempt.

• Earl Peshlakai was arrested at 8 p.m. on March 24 in the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant for contempt along with alleged resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Jose Garcia Peshlakai was arrested at 6 p.m. on March 24 in the 4700 block of Cortez Way for alleged disorderly conduct.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a loud music/noise complaint at 12:51 a.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:17 a.m. on the 2700 block of La Plata Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:14 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a commercial breaking and entering incident at 8:01 a.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 10:11 a.m. on the 2000 block of Smith Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:46 a.m. on the 3700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:51 p.m. on the 4000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 2:36 p.m. on the 3600 block of Coronado Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:50 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:53 p.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:27 p.m. at the intersection of East Pinon Hills Boulevard and College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a natural gas leak at 9:42 p.m. on the 1600 block of Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.