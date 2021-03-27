Man accused of stealing vehicles and keys from auto dealer, having pounds of marijuana

Terry Joplin, 46, faces 10 criminal charges across two cases including two felony counts of receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles along with felony counts of trafficking controlled substances, disposing of stolen property, receiving stolen property, and tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

FARMINGTON — A Flora Vista man has been arrested in connection to multiple break-ins at an auto dealer in Waterflow, where at least two vehicles have been stolen along with thousands of dollars in property.

The defendant is also accused of multiple drug charges for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and having nearly five pounds of marijuana.

Terry Joplin, 46, faces 10 criminal charges across two cases including two felony counts of receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles along with felony counts of trafficking controlled substances, disposing of stolen property, receiving stolen property, and tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

Joplin is accused of possessing a stolen white Ford F150 pickup truck and a stolen blue Ford F150 truck, and possessing $4,500 in stolen vehicle keys and key fobs from Autowurx at 3304 U.S. Highway 64 in Waterflow.

John Beckstead, Joplin’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Investigation

The arrest warrant affidavits detail weeks of surveillance the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office conducted on Joplin, including obtaining multiple sets of video footage of the defendant driving the stolen trucks and detectives observing him with the stolen vehicles.

There are additional allegations included in the court documents, including other stolen vehicles, but Joplin has only been charged in connection to the two Ford pickup trucks, according to court records.

One of the arrest warrant affidavits state that Joplin is under investigation for three break-ins at Autowurx, during which several vehicles and keys were stolen.

Two dates of Dec. 28 and March 1 are listed for the break-ins, but a third date is not mentioned in court documents.

Case one

A detective saw one of the stolen vehicles, a white Ford F150 pickup truck, at the residence on County Road 5217 off U.S. Highway 64, just west of the Salmon Ruins, on March 1.

Joplin was allegedly seen in three sets of video footage driving the stolen white Ford F150 and seen once by a detective at the Farmington Target driving the truck

It was seized that day and found to be stolen. A McDonald’s receipt from Feb. 27 was also found inside the vehicle.

Video footage from a McDonald’s on Feb. 27 also allegedly shows Joplin driving the white Ford F150.

Case Two

Investigators got a tip Joplin was at a residence on County Road 4599, west of Turley, on March 11 and was traveling in a red pickup truck.

They followed the vehicle to a gas station in Bloomfield, where Joplin was arrested on arrest warrants in separate cases, along with a probation violation.

Several bags with meth were found in the jacket Joplin was wearing along with the keys to the blue Ford F150, according to court documents.

The female driver of the red truck told investigators Joplin threw a handgun at her just before he was arrested.

The stolen blue Ford F150 Joplin is accused of possessing was found at the residence on County Road 4599.

The defendant was seen by investigators driving the blue Ford F150, according to court documents.

There were several keys inside the blue Ford F150 that were stolen from Autowurx. Joplin admitted to a detective he knew the blue Ford truck was stolen.

He denied driving the stolen vehicles, even when confronted with evidence, according to court documents.

A search warrant was executed on the blue Ford truck on March 15 and items including about 4.8 pounds of marijuana, burglary tools and medical paperwork with Joplin’s name were found.

Nine sets of keys with key fobs were found in the blue Ford, with each set estimated to cost $500 each.

Joplin is being held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a probation violation hold. A probation violation hearing is set for April 12 in Aztec District Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

