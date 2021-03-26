Farmington Police Department blotter for March 21, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:14 a.m. on the 5500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:50 a.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 8:18 a.m. on the 1900 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:29 a.m. at the intersection of Scott Avenue and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 2:12 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:50 p.m. on the 3100 block of Stanford Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 4:44 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 6:24 p.m. at the intersection of South Wagner Avenue and East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 6:41 p.m. on the 600 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:07 p.m. on the 5100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 7:25 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a trespassing at 9:23 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 9:51 p.m. on the 1500 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:56 p.m. on the 5200 block of Fawn Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 10:03 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 10:36 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 11:31 p.m. on the 400 block of North Lorena Avenue. A report was taken.