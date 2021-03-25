Farmington Police Department blotter for March 20, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of South Orchard Avenue and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:50 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 9:20 a.m. on the 900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 9:35 a.m. on the 700 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:01 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:35 a.m. on the 900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of South Mesa Verde Avenue and East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:26 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 2:11 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:50 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:01 p.m. on the 600 block of East 17th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:23 p.m. on the 3900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 6:39 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 7:11 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 7:23 p.m. at the intersection of East Navajo Street and Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:44 p.m. on the 2800 block of La Habra Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:37 p.m. on the 1200 block of Utton Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 11 p.m. on the 1000 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.