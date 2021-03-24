Farmington woman accused of DWI, striking man twice with vehicle, damaging 3 vehicles

Auna Yazzie, 24, is accused of multiple charges including two felony counts of aggravated battery, three felony counts of aggravated assault and three felony counts of criminal damage to property, according to the criminal complaint.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman faces 20 criminal charges for allegedly striking a man twice with her vehicle while intoxicated, damaging three other vehicles and destroying City of Farmington property after getting into an argument.

Court documents indicate the man had visible scrapes on his calves and shins on both legs.

Auna Yazzie, 24, is accused of multiple charges including two felony counts of aggravated battery, three felony counts of aggravated assault and three felony counts of criminal damage to property, according to the criminal complaint.

She also faces a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident and 11 petty misdemeanor charges.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of March 24.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 6:40 p.m. on March 19 to 5800 College Blvd. on reports of a domestic violence call.

The man Yazzie allegedly struck with her vehicle spoke to a detective, according to court documents. He said the defendant drove him to the area, adding he could tell she was drunk and he said she had an open bottle of tequila in the car she was driving.

Court documents indicate that the two got into an argument, which resulted in the man trying to get his belongings from the vehicle. Yazzie allegedly became upset, then got in the vehicle and drove over the man’s personal property.

The man said Yazzie hit him with the vehicle two times, once on each leg.

The defendant is also accused of hitting two vehicles with her vehicle, pushing one of those vehicles into a third vehicle that was also damaged.

A couple witnessed the incident and corroborated most of the details of the man’s story, according to court documents. They also said Yazzie drove into and over a City of Farmington wooden fence post while trying to hit the man.

The male witness, who called emergency dispatchers to report the incident, said the rear bumper and the driver’s side of his vehicle were damaged during the incident.

No estimates of property damage were listed for the three vehicles and the wooden fence post.

The detective found Yazzie’s vehicle high-centered and stuck in the area of 5800 College Blvd.

Police said Yazzie was visibly impaired with extreme slurred speech, had poor balance while walking, smelled of tequila and had bloodshot and watery eyes, according to court documents. She refused a sobriety test and was taken into custody.

Yazzie is also accused of other crimes, including failing to give notice of an accident, no insurance, open container and failure to stop and render aid, along with no driver’s license.

Yazzie was released on March 22 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Her preliminary hearing is set for April 7 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

