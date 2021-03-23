Farmington Police Department blotter for March 19, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics and an unwanted subject at 1:10 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 5:44 a.m. on the 800 block of Andrea Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:28 a.m. on the 2600 block of Robin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:32 a.m. at the intersection of La Plata Highway and West Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:19 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:56 p.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 1:06 p.m. on the 3300 block of Northridge Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 1:36 p.m. on the 600 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 2:13 p.m. on the 2100 block of Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:33 p.m. at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and McCormick School Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 4:05 p.m. on the 3700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 4:26 p.m. on the 1800 block of East 11th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 4:40 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a burglary alarm at 5:29 p.m. on the 100 block of West 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:39 p.m. on the 2600 block of Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:46 p.m. at the intersection of East Pinon Hills Boulevard and North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:53 p.m. on the 5800 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:56 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:32 p.m. at the intersection of East Apache Street and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:51 p.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:22 p.m. on the 2100 block of East 17th Street. A report was taken.