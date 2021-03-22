Man convicted of murder is accused of stabbing man in the neck with a nail in Farmington

Calvin Tom, 38, is accused of stabbing a man in the neck and attempting to batter another man on the night of March 14 in the 900 block of Walnut Drive in Farmington.

FARMINGTON — A Shiprock man that was convicted of a 2002 murder faces a new criminal case for allegedly stabbing a man in the neck in west Farmington.

Calvin Tom, 38, is accused of stabbing a man in the neck and attempting to batter another man on the night of March 14 in the 900 block of Walnut Drive.

Tyson Quail, Tom’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 5:10 p.m. on March 14 on reports of a stabbing.

The man stabbed called dispatch and said a man later identified as Tom had stabbed him in the neck.

He said he was going to the dumpster on the northwest section of the property when Tom walked behind and stabbed him.

A puncture wound was found on the right, back side of his neck. The man said he saw that Tom had a sharp object that was about eight to 10 inches long in his hand.

A nail about 8 to 10 inches long was found near Tom’s feet when officers arrived on scene.

The defendant was not interviewed by police for the probable cause statement.

A second man told police Tom tried to break into his apartment by kicking and banging on his door.

He used a fire extinguisher and sprayed Tom to protect himself.

The San Juan County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to keep Tom in jail without bond while he awaits trial.

Tom was on probation at the time of the alleged stabbing for a felony drug conviction.

The defendant was convicted of a Jan. 13, 2020, murder of Charles Guerro, 48, of Price, Utah at a motel in west Farmington, according to The Daily Times archives.

He was one of two men arrested in connection to the case.

According to archives, Tom beat Guerro to death at a motel in the 900 block of West Main Street in Farmington.

Tom pleaded no contest to the murder charge on Oct. 16, 2003 and was sentenced on Nov. 26, 2003, to 18 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections, according to court documents.

The defendant also has aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property convictions from a 1999 case in juvenile court.

A hearing on the motion is set for the afternoon of March 22 in Aztec District Court.

He remains incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

