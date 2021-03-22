Farmington Police Department blotter for March 18, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 1:02 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:51 a.m. at the intersection of South Lake Street and West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a civil problem at 7:54 a.m. on the 100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:35 a.m. on the 2100 block of Clayton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:14 p.m. on the 2000 block of Cortland Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Largo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 11:55 a.m. on the 3100 block of 30th Circle. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of embezzlement at 1:22 p.m. on the 3400 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 2:27 p.m. on the 2800 block of La Habra Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a commercial burglary at 3:18 p.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:34 p.m. at the intersection of Sierra Vista Drive and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:14 p.m. on the 4800 block of Bellflower Circle. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 6:50 p.m. on the 200 block of West 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:10 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 7:41 p.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a lost/found property at 8:40 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.