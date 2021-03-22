Crouch Mesa man accused of chasing, trying to stab Farmington Walmart employee

Stephen York is facing four charges including felony counts of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Ruth Wheeler, York’s attorney, declined to comment.

York was released on the evening of March 15 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

FARMINGTON — A Crouch Mesa man is accused of threatening a Walmart employee with a knife and chasing another worker around the store while attempting to stab him.

Stephen York, 26, allegedly battered one Walmart employee and assaulted another on the afternoon of March 12 at the eastside Walmart at 4600 E. Main St. in Farmington, according to court documents.

He is facing three charges including felony counts of aggravated battery and aggravated assault, according to the criminal complaint.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 1:55 p.m. on March 12 to the Walmart on reports of an armed subject.

An officer found York in the store's gardening section.

The officer saw the defendant with a sliver knife in his right hand, standing next to another man using a boat paddle to defend himself according to court documents. The officer pointed his firearm at York and ordered him to drop the knife, which York did.

The defendant allegedly resisted arrest before another officer arrived on scene and took York into custody.

A male and a female employee were interviewed by police.

Documents indicate that the male employee said he was told a man later identified as York was walking around the store with a knife in his hand. The employee tried to clear the area when York is accused of charging at the man with the knife.

York allegedly chased the male employee around the store, including through the vehicle shop and vehicle maintenance department. The employee told police that York tried to stab him in the back and cut the back of his shirt.

A customer with a boat paddle intervened, pushing York away from the male employee.

A female employee told police she was working at a cash register when York walked behind the counter and stood behind her with the knife in his hand.

Another employee grabbed York by the arm and pulled him away from the woman.

When York was being placed into the patrol vehicle, he allegedly kicked an officer in the leg in a stomping manner, according to court documents.

The defendant’s preliminary hearing is set for the morning of March 31 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

