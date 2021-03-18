Farmington police investigation numerous reports of vehicle, building vandalism

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in a series of vandalism cases that has left multiple vehicle and buildings with property damage.

The agency said in a March 17 press release officers have received numerous property damage reports since March 1.

Subjects possibly armed with a pellet or BB gun have been firing at vehicles and buildings from a vehicle.

The primary area where the vandalism has occurred is in the neighborhoods around Sunset Avenue, near Farmington High School.

Farmington Police Department spokesperson Nicole Brown told The Daily Times some of the vandalism activity included other neighborhoods in Farmington like the area around Gila Street, near the intersection of East 30th Street and East Main Street.

Investigators are asking residents for video footage from business or home security cameras to review the video for information on possible suspect or suspects.

Property damage reports can be filed by calling nonemergency dispatch at 505-334-6622 or through the Farmington police online reporting system at https://www.fmtn.org/734/File-a-Police-Report.

A sergeant in the detective division will review each online report along with attached videos and photos.

Any tips and information can be shared with the Farmington Police Tip Line at 505-599-1068.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

