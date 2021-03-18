Farmington Police Department blotter for March 14, 2021

The Daily Times staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 12:27 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 1:13 a.m. on the 1100 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 5:50 a.m. on the 4900 block of Leslie Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a found body at 12:11 p.m. on the 2400 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 12:43 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 1:39 p.m. on the 1400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:18 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:28 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 5:11 p.m. on the 900 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 5:31 p.m. on the 5100 block of Largo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 6:20 p.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 7:15 p.m. on the 1700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 8:12 p.m. on the 2500 block of Lee Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:31 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:52 p.m. on the 1100 block of East Cooper Street. A report was taken.