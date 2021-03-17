Farmington Police Department blotter for March 13, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 1:07 a.m. on the 3900 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:42 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 10 a.m. on the 1100 block of Winter Park. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:33 a.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 11:43 a.m. on the 5700 block of Holmes Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 1:13 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at 1:20 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cardinal Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 3:41 p.m. on the 1900 block of Cortland Drive. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of Malta Avenue and Cortland Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 4:15 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:53 p.m. on the 1000 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 5:53 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:16 p.m. on the 2400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 10:22 p.m. on the 3700 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:09 p.m. at the intersection of East Murray Drive and South Illinois Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 11:31 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.