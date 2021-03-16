Farmington Police Department blotter for March 12, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:14 a.m. on the 2300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:06 a.m. at the intersection of Airport Drive and Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:16 a.m. on the 900 block of McCormick School Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:25 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:32 a.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an auto burglary at 9:50 p.m. on the 400 block of Dekalb Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a civil standby at 1:02 p.m. on the 1200 block of East 33rd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 1:54 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 2:59 p.m. on the 1400 block of East 23rd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an indecent exposure at 3:37 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 4:26 p.m. on the 900 block of Cannery Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 4:47 p.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a residential burglary at 5:26 p.m. on the 2500 block of La Rue Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:27 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:28 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:51 p.m. at the intersection of La Plata Highway and West Piñon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:02 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a commercial breaking and entering at 9:49 p.m. on the 300 block of South Lake Street. A report was taken.