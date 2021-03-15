Farmington Police Department blotter for March 10, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jacob Jones was arrested at 1 a.m. on March 10 on the 1900 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated battery against a household member.

• Adrian Maizez was arrested at 9:30 p.m. on March 10 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged aggravated DWI.

• Brendon Jones was arrested at 11:27 a.m. on March 10 on the 4000 block of Beckland Drive for alleged burglary and breaking and entering.

• Jerry Garcia was arrested at 3:56 p.m. on March 10 on the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged battery against a household member along with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

• Daryl Levi was arrested at 1:12 p.m. on March 10 on the 3500 block of East Main Street for alleged disorderly conduct.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:23 a.m. on the 1900 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 12:28 a.m. on the 600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:02 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:23 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and East Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:57 a.m. on the 2300 block of East 14th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:06 p.m. on the 300 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:18 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:03 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and East Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 4:07 p.m. on the 3800 block of Crestridge Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:22 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:29 p.m. on the 300 block of West Pinon Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 11:45 p.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.