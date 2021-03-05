Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 28, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 12:23 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:33 a.m. on the 2200 block of Robin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a natural gas leak at 11:06 a.m. on the 3000 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:48 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 1:57 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:24 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 2:59 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a lost/found property at 3:01 p.m. on the 5800 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:23 p.m. on the 300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:42 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:34 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 6:42 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 6:57 p.m. on the 1500 block of North Carlton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:11 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:29 p.m. on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:47 p.m. on the 2700 block of Harvard Drive. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 10:28 p.m. on the 1000 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:38 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.