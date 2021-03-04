Man with seven DWI convictions accused of new DWI case in Farmington

Kenneth Etcitty, 58, is accused of driving while intoxicated on the evening of Feb. 22 in the area of Broadway Avenue and Murray Drive.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man with seven DWI convictions is accused in a new DWI case after allegedly failing a field sobriety test in south Farmington.

Kenneth Etcitty, 58, is accused of driving while intoxicated on the evening of Feb. 22 in the area of Broadway Avenue and Murray Drive, according to court documents.

Etcitty is charged with a second-degree felony count of DWI, a misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked along with three petty misdemeanor counts including possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center for a blood draw to determine his blood alcohol content, then taken to San Juan County Adult Detention Center. The defendant's blood alcohol content was not listed in court documents. Etcitty was released from the county jail on Feb. 23

Ruth Wheeler, Etcitty’s attorney, declined to comment on the case.

A Farmington Police Department detective said he was driving around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 22 along Broadway Avenue when he saw a green Ford SUV with an expired registration.

The detective started to follow the vehicle and believed the driver, later identified as Etcitty, was trying to evade him, as Etcitty drove quickly through a residential area.

A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Camina Entrada and Murray Drive.

Etcitty told the detective he was driving his father’s vehicle back to his friend’s place after picking up food.

Etcitty’s most recent DWI conviction was April 2012 and he is required to have an ignition interlock device on his vehicle for the rest of his life, according to court documents.

The detective observed that Etcitty had bloodshot and watery eyes. The defendant said he had consumed no alcoholic beverages that day.

A field sobriety test was performed, and the detective arrested Etcitty afterward for his allegedly poor performance on the tests and his poor driving, according to court documents.

Etcitty had a methamphetamine pipe in his pants pocket. A review of Etcitty's criminal history showed seven previous DWI convictions.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of March 24 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

