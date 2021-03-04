Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 27, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:01 a.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 8:03 a.m. on the 5300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a traffic stop at 9:17 a.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:36 a.m. at the intersection of Eagle Street and Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of embezzlement at 10:15 a.m. on the 900 block of Webb Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 10:37 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a hold up alarm at 11:08 a.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 11:56 a.m. on the 2100 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:20 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a drowning at 1:20 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 1:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of East 22nd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 5:05 p.m. on the 2900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:35 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 8:04 p.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 8:54 p.m. on the 400 block of East Mojave Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:38 p.m. on the 2600 block of East 23rd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:34 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 11:06 p.m. at the intersection of West 20th Street and Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.