Farmington man arrested at Walmart accused of trafficking meth, distributing heroin

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man initially suspected of shoplifting at a Walmart was arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and distributing heroin after police said those drugs were found in his jacket.

The defendant was on probation at the time of the arrest after pleading guilty to assaulting a grocery store employee with a firearm in 2020.

Luis Marin, 26, is accused of four charges including a second-degree felony count of drug trafficking and a third-degree felony count of distribution of a controlled substance, according to the criminal complaint.

Ruth Wheeler, Marin’s attorney, declined comment on the case.

A Farmington Police Department officer around 11:32 a.m. on Feb. 28 was dispatched to the Walmart at 1400 W. Main St. on reports of a man possibly shoplifting.

A loss prevention employee directed the officer to the sewing aisle where Marin was standing. The defendant told the officer had had a knife on his chest, and it was collected by the officer.

The defendant was not charged with shoplifting.

Marin allegedly gave the officer a fake name, but a woman described as his girlfriend identified him to the officer.

Marin had three active arrest warrants, and he was arrested by the officer.

Marin is accused of having a large black container inside one of his jacket pockets which contained meth, heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents. About eight grams of meth and about 14.2 grams of heroin were found in various containers.

The alleged drug paraphernalia included an electric scale, a torch, a meth pipe and a white “snorting straw.”

There was no interview with Marin included in the probable cause statement. Marin was on probation at the time of his Feb. 28 arrest.

The defendant pleaded guilty to five felonies on Aug. 31 including breaking and entering, aggravated assault and shoplifting, according to court documents.

Marin pleaded guilty to shoplifting at the Albertsons grocery store in Farmington on March 24, 2020 and pointing a handgun at an employee.

The three arrest warrants on probation violations were issued on Sept. 23.

The San Juan County District Attorney’s Office seeks to have Marin serve a year and six months in a state prison for violating his probation.

The prosecution alleged multiple probation violations including failing to take a drug test and failing to meet with the probation office.

The defendant is being held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a no-bond probation hold.

Marin has a probation violation hearing set for the morning of March 15 in Aztec District Court.

