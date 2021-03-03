SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.

Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 26, 2021

The Daily Times Staff
View Comments

Arrest

The following arrest were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Vincent Lee was arrested at 10:34 p.m. on Feb. 26 on the 1000 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 12:12 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6 a.m. on the 1800 block of Brookside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:33 a.m. at the intersection of Troy King Road and Twin Peaks Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a natural gas leak at 9:02 a.m. on the 100 block of West Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:36 a.m. on the 300 block of North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated an animal complaint at 11:29 a.m. on the 6100 block of Santa Clara Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:21 p.m. at the intersection of Southside River Road and Sandstone Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 12:58 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:11 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:15 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:50 p.m. on the 1100 block of Camina Entrada. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 4:23 p.m. on the 400 block of West Comanche Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:48 p.m. on the 400 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 6:23 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 6:54 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 8:42 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:51 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:25 p.m. on the 900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

View Comments