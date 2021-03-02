Sanostee man accused of swinging a knife at Farmington fire healthcare worker

Roy Johnhat, 58, allegedly assaulted a Farmington Fire Department healthcare worker.

FARMINGTON — A Sanostee man who was allegedly intoxicated is accused of swinging a knife at a Farmington healthcare worker as she tried to check on his health.

Roy Johnhat, 58, allegedly assaulted a member of the Farmington Fire Department Alternative Response Unit on the afternoon of Feb. 28 near the Dollar Tree store at 501 E. Broadway Ave., according to court documents.

He faces a third-degree felony count of aggravated assault upon a healthcare worker (deadly weapon), according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of March 2.

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched around 2:25 p.m. on Feb. 28 to the Dollar Tree store.

The Alternative Response Unit responds to down subject calls and helps transport people to the Sobering Center on Ojo Court.

She and another ARU worker were dispatched to the location on reports of Johnhat being intoxicated and falling down.

A court document indicates that Johnhat told the workers to leave him alone when they started speaking to him. They asked if he needed any help, as it appeared he could not take care of himself.

Johnhat allegedly unfolded a pocket and held it in his right hand.

The worker said Johnhat screamed at them then swung the knife directly at her, causing her to jump backwards to avoid being stabbed.

The workers returned to the ARU vehicle and called for police. The blue pocketknife was found in Johnhat’s right sock and collected as evidence.

Johnhat refused to speak to officers and spent most of the time yelling obscenities, according to court documents.

The defendant was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Feb. 28 and was released on March 1.

Johnhat’s preliminary hearing is set for the morning of March 10 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

