Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 24, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Eldwyn Smith was arrested at 11:01 p.m. on Feb. 24 on the 600 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Jerremie Yazziee-Miller was arrested at 3:34 p.m. on Feb. 24 on the 4000 block of East Main Street for alleged criminal damage to property.

• Matthew Benally was arrested at 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the intersection of South Vine Avenue and East Broadway Avenue for alleged driving while license revoked, aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

• Tony Benjamin was arrested at 1:48 p.m. on Feb. 24 on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs.

• Adrian Bitsilli was arrested at 9:19 a.m. on Feb. 24 on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway for alleged battery.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 12:59 a.m. on the 1800 block of East 11th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:13 a.m. on the 4500 block of Rancho De Animas Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 8:45 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:19 a.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 10:47 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:01 a.m. on the 53700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 1:48 p.m. on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:21 p.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 3:44 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 5:48 p.m. on the 400 block of North Lorena Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 7:21 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:14 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:32 p.m. at the intersection of Goldenrod Avenue and Wildflower Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:13 p.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.