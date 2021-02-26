Farmington police share little about Feb. 19 shootings that left two men injured

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department is investigating two separate non-fatal shootings on Feb. 19 that left two men injured. One of the men was shot five times.

Police offered very little information on both shootings as the investigations are still underway.

Officers were dispatched around 10:11 p.m. on Feb. 19 to Kiwanis Park at 3540 E. 30th Street to investigate a reported shooting.

A man had called 911 and told a dispatcher that that he had been shot near the park, according to Farmington Police Department spokesperson Nicole Brown.

He was found by officers west of the park and they rendered aid until paramedics arrived on scene. He had five gunshot wounds.

The man was initially transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center, then to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

Brown did not have an update on the man’s condition.

The other shooting happened during the early morning hours.

Officers were dispatched around 1:23 a.m. on Feb. 19 to the 500 block of North Dustin Avenue on reports of a shooting at a residence.

A man inside the residence was shot once in the leg. He was transported to the hospital and his gunshot wound is described as non-life threatening.

The shots were fired from outside the residence and no suspect was located in the area.

Police did not disclose how many gunshots were fired at the building.

Detectives are still investigating both cases.