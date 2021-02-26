Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 20, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Aaron Brown was arrested at 1:21 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the intersection of East Murray Drive and South Bluffview Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.

• Daryl Levi was arrested at 7:28 a.m. on Feb. 20 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged criminal trespass and shoplifting.

• Brandon York was arrested at 6:05 p.m. on Feb. 20 on the 800 block of West Maple Street for alleged battery upon a health care worker.

• Everson Yazzie was arrested at 10:14 p.m. on Feb. 20 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged battery against a household member.

• Tanisha Friend was arrested at 2:50 p.m. on Feb. 20 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged carrying deadly weapon and shoplifting.

• Brandon Henry was arrested at 11:01 p.m. on Feb. 20 on the 300 block of East Apache Street for alleged concealing identity, aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, immediate notice of accidents and leaving the scene of an accident.

• Mariah Etcitty was arrested at 12:51 a.m. on Feb. 20 on the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue for alleged battery against a household member.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 12:51 a.m. on the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:10 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 9:34 a.m. on the 600 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10 a.m. on the 300 block of East Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:11 p.m. at the intersection of West Murray Drive and South Lake Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 12:57 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 3:08 p.m. on the 700 block of El Paso Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a probation/parole violation at 3:58 p.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:58 p.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:05 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a request for a welfare check at 7:03 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a civil problem at 8:16 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.