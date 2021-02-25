SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.

Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 19, 2021

The Daily Times Staff
View Comments

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• April Padilla was arrested at 11 a.m. on Feb. 19 on the 300 block of East 28th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Laderick Clah was arrested at midnight on Feb. 19 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Mikayla Cayaditto was arrested at 9:54 p.m. on Feb. 19 on the 200 block of North Allen Avenue for alleged battery against a household member.

• Monica Dale was arrested at 7:09 a.m. on Feb. 19 at the intersection of San Juan Boulevard and Scott Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, drivers must be licensed and obstructing traffic.

• Brian Peshlakai was arrested at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 on the 4900 block of East Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Marc Blueeyes was arrested at 4:58 p.m. on Feb. 19 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass and shoplifting.

• Melissa Spicer was arrested at 4 p.m. on Feb. 19 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting.

• Greg Benally was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 on the 3500 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:17 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shooting at 1:23 a.m. on the 500 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:09 a.m. at the intersection of San Juan Boulevard and Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:10 a.m. at the intersection of Smith Lane and Lark Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 11:31 p.m. on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:31 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:53 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 4:56 p.m. on the 1700 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:34 p.m. on the 300 block of East Comanche Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:47 p.m. on the 200 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shooting at 10:11 p.m. on the 3500 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

View Comments