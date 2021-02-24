Farmington woman accused of stabbing woman with a machete

Tanea Camacho, 29, allegedly attacked another woman on the night of Feb. 21 in the 2500 block of East 16th Street in Farmington.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman is accused of stabbing another woman with a machete after they had been drinking alcohol and fighting.

Tanea Camacho, 29, allegedly attacked the woman on the night of Feb. 21 at a residence in the 2500 block of East 16th Street in Farmington, according to the probable cause statement filed in the case.

Camacho is charged with a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery, according to court documents.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 7:22 p.m. on reports of two women fighting, and one of them having a knife.

Officers initially made contact with Camacho, who they said told police that the other woman had left the residence.

It was around 7:43 p.m. that officers made contact with the woman who had the stab wound. The woman said Camacho stabbed her in her right shoulder. The woman had a bandage wrapped on her right shoulder along with blood on her hands and right arm.

She said that she and Camacho were drinking alcohol when the Camacho kicked her out of the residence.

When the woman returned to collect her belongings, she told police that Camacho opened the door and stabbed her with the machete.

The wound was about four inches long. The woman was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Camacho told police she was trying to get the woman to leave by raising the machete above her head and waving it around to scare her.

While being transported to the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, a court document indicates that Camacho told police she “should have chopped her good,” referring to the woman with the stab wound.

The defendant was released on the night of Feb. 22 from the county jail.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times.

