Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 18, 2021

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:21 a.m. on the 1100 block of Smith Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:37 a.m. at the intersection of Dekalb Avenue and Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:02 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:46 a.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Gower Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 11:09 a.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 12:13 p.m. on the 4300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:42 p.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:44 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 2:18 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:14 p.m. on the 3300 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 3:33 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 6:28 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:49 p.m. on the 800 block of Katherine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 8:50 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 10:04 p.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 10:09 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.