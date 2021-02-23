Farmington man accused in Animas Valley Mall parking lot knife attack

Raymond Willie, 46, allegedly repeatedly stabbed a man around 5:59 p.m. on Feb. 23, at the Animas Valley Mall at 4601 E. Main St. in Farmington.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man allegedly stabbed another man multiple times in the Animas Valley Mall parking lot after causing a disturbance inside the mall while intoxicated.

Raymond Willie, 46, is accused of repeatedly stabbing a man around 5:59 p.m. on Feb. 22, at the mall, according to the Farmington Police Department and court documents.

Willie faces a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery, according to court documents. The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of Feb. 23, according to court documents.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched to the mall at 4601 E. Main St. in Farmington on reports of an armed subject threatening people with a knife, according to the probable cause statement filed in the case.

Officers interviewed multiple people, including two male witnesses, a female witness, a mall security guard and the man with the stab wounds.

Willie had purchased a blue knife from a store inside the mall and was allegedly causing a disturbance inside the mall. The defendant is described as being “intoxicated” in the court documents.

Willie was brought outside the north entrance of the mall, which is near The Dollar Tree store.

The defendant was sitting on a park bench when he allegedly pulled a knife out and was arguing with a mall security guard.

The man who was stabbed said he saw Willie waving the knife around while driving through the parking lot.

He exited his vehicle and approached Willie from behind, wrapping his arms around the defendant with a “bear hug.”

The man said Willie stabbed him four times on the right side of his body.

The mall security guard then pepper-sprayed Willie and men at the scene got on top of the defendant to keep him from fleeing the scene.

Willie was arrested at the scene and refused to answer questions from police officers.

Paramedics arrived on scene and transported him to San Juan Regional Medical Center for his injuries as he was bleeding profusely.

He had four stab wounds with two of the wounds near his right rib cage that were about three to six inches long, according to court documents.

The man was listed in stable condition, according to a Farmington police press release.

Willie was being held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on the morning of Feb. 23.

The defendant is set for his first court appearance on the morning of Feb. 24 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

