Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 17, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Blain Nez was arrested at 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 17 on the 700 block of Scott Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Orlen Dickie was arrested at 7:47 a.m. on Feb. 17 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and concealing identity.

• Leon Thompson was arrested at 7:47 a.m. on Feb. 17 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and disorderly conduct.

• Sophia Newton was arrested at 3:03 p.m. on Feb. 17 on the 200 block of Ross Street for alleged battery against a household member.

• Derrick Anderson was arrested at 1:08 a.m. on Feb. 17 at the intersection of East Comanche Street and North Butler Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license revoked, driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence of liquor (fifth offense).

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police investigated a vehicle complaint at 12:38 a.m. at the intersection of East Comanche Street and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:57 a.m. on the 2500 block of Lee Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:06 a.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 8:35 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:03 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 1:32 p.m. on the 700 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 2:03 p.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:03 p.m. on the 400 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 5:04 p.m. on the 300 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 6:45 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:11 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 3950 and County Road 3900. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:06 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 9:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 10:46 p.m. on the 3300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.