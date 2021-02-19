Shiprock man gets two years in federal prison for assaulting BIA agent

Derrick Begay, 33, was sentenced to two years in prison during a Feb. 10 hearing in Albuquerque federal court, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

FARMINGTON — A Shiprock man will serve two years in federal prison for assaulting a federal law enforcement agent after being found intoxicated in a vehicle parked in the middle of a road.

Derrick Begay, 33, was sentenced to two years in prison during a Feb. 10 hearing in Albuquerque federal court, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

He previously plead guilty on Nov. 6 to assaulting a federal Bureau of Indian Affairs agent on Jan. 22, 2020, according to court documents.

A Navajo Police Department officer and the BIA agent were driving on a canal service road near Shiprock High School when they found a grey pickup truck driven by Begay.

The pickup truck was parked in the middle of the road, blocking vehicle access.

Begay was found slumped over the steering wheel and appeared to the BIA agent to be intoxicated. Begay also refused commands from the agent to exit the vehicle.

Begay also tried to bribe the BIA agent, stating “anything can be taken care of with money,” according to court documents.

The defendant admitted in a Nov. 6 plea agreement to striking the BIA agent in the face with an open hand, knocking the agent’s eyeglasses off his face.

The BIA agent drew his firearm and ordered Begay to get out of the vehicle. Begay then led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit, hitting in excess of 100 mph.

The pursuit was called off due to heavy fog in the area and school buses on the road. He was arrested on May 1.

The two-year prison term was the sentence agreed upon by the defense and prosecution as part of the plea agreement. Begay faced a maximum sentence of eight years in prison for the crime.

He will have three years of supervised release after completing his prison term. Begay is also required to complete a 500-hour drug program, according to court documents.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times.

