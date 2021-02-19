Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 13, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:55 a.m. on the 100 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police attempted to contact and locate a person at 7:19 a.m. on the 1700 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:07 a.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:57 a.m. on the 4000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded a report of shoplifting at 12:29 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded a report of an accident with injuries at 12:35 p.m. on the 2600 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded a report of a domestic fight at 12:39 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:38 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded a report of a battery at 2:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded a report of an accident with injuries at 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and La Plata Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded a report of a battery at 3:47 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded a report of a battery at 4 p.m. on the 2600 block of Upper Fruitland Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded a report of harassment at 4:42 p.m. on the 5700 block of Arroyo Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded a report of a natural gas leak at 5:56 p.m. on the 4400 block of Ostrich Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded a report of a down subject at 7 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded a report of an armed subject at 9:39 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded a report of suspicious person/vehicle at 10:24 p.m. on the 1700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded a report of a non-domestic fight at 11:57 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.