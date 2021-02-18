Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 12, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:54 a.m. on the 1900 block of Lone Wolf Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 7:22 a.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 8:41 a.m. on the 1000 block of Ridgeway Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 9:40 a.m. on the 3100 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:47 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Country Club Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:54 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:57 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:42 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:49 p.m. on the 900 block of Alise Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 5:44 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 5:55 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:44 p.m. on the 1200 block of North Gibson Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 7:14 p.m. on the 5800 block of Foothills Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of domestic fight at 8:16 p.m. on the 1800 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 9:19 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 11:06 p.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 11:57 p.m. on the 1700 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.