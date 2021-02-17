Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 11, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrest was reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Kelsey Lewis was arrested at 12:04 p.m. on Feb. 11 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 2:35 a.m. on the 600 block of East Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 9:41 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:23 a.m. on the 300 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 12:22 p.m. on the 3300 block of Burson Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a civil problem at 1:17 p.m. on the 4200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:06 p.m. on the 2000 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:09 p.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:31 p.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 3:53 p.m. on the 400 block of Taylor Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:53 p.m. at the intersection of San Juan Boulevard and South Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 8:09 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:23 p.m. on the 900 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:33 p.m. at the intersection of West Arrington Street and North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:43 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.