Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 10, 2021

The Daily Times Staff
Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Anthony Archuleta was arrested at 9:20 a.m. on Feb. 10 on the 200 block of North Schwartz Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 8:11 a.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 9:25 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:40 a.m. on the 4000 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 10:46 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:24 a.m. at the intersection of Westland Park Drive and West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:04 p.m. on the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 2:07 p.m. on the 2600 block of Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 2:47 p.m. on the 500 block of Ross Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:56 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 4 p.m. on the 2300 block of Meadow Lark Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 4:33 p.m. on the 200 block of Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:50 p.m. on the 4300 block of Heron Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:32 a.m. at the intersection of San Juan Boulevard and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:38 p.m. on the 500 block of North Locke Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:45 p.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 8:16 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:12 p.m. on the 400 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 11:29 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

