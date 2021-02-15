Aztec man accused of beating woman over two days, then raping her

Xavier Sogaw, 38, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery along a felony count of criminal sexual penetration and false imprisonment.

Sogaw did not have legal representation on the morning of Feb. 15.

Sogaw was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Feb. 10 and released on Feb. 12.

FARMINGTON — An Aztec man is accused of beating a woman on two separate nights with metal objects, strangling her and then drugging and raping her.

Xavier Sogaw, 38, is accused of two felony counts of aggravated battery along a felony count of criminal sexual penetration and false imprisonment, according to court documents.

Sogaw did not have legal representation on the morning of Feb. 15.

The Aztec Police Department was dispatched around 4:17 p.m. on Feb. 9 to a residence on North Mesa Verde Avenue to investigate a report that that a woman had been battered, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The woman was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center by paramedics.

Crime: Man allegedly injured two men with knife near downtown Farmington

At the hospital, she spoke to police about a series of incidents she said happened on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 during which she said she received multiple injuries from Sogaw and was sexually assaulted.

Sogaw got into an argument with the woman on Feb. 7, which led her to exit the residence and get in a van outside, according to court documents. The defendant allegedly grabbed the woman and dragged her out of the vehicle, across the parking lot and into the residence.

She told investigators that Sogaw grabbed a metal object and struck her head with it about three to four times. She added the defendant punched her in the left eye, giving her a black eye.

On Feb. 8, Sogaw is accused of beating her again after he demanded her bank card and cellphone. The woman told police that Sogaw struck her with a cane and choked her by putting both of his hands around her neck.

She said Sogaw locked all the doors and she believed Sogaw “put something” in her soup, a court document stated. The woman said she couldn’t feel anything but could hear what was going on then she went unconscious.

Attorneys: Police recorded confidential talk between accused murder suspect, lawyer

Police described multiple injuries, including scratches on her forehead, face and her arm along with bruising all over her body.

Sogaw was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Feb. 10 and released on Feb. 12.

The defendant’s preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Feb. 19 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e