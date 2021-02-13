Man allegedly injured two men with knife near downtown Farmington

The defendant did not have legal representation on the afternoon of Feb. 12.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man is accused of injuring two men with a folding knife during a fight near downtown Farmington.

Joshua Jim, 27, is accused of slashing two men with the knife around 3:44 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of the 100 block of West Animas Street, according to court documents.

He is charged with two third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the afternoon of Feb. 12.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched to the incident on reports of a fight and stabbing, according to the probable cause statement.

The probable cause statement describes a fight involving multiple people, including a passerby who tried to stop the fight.

The suspect later identified as Jim was found with blood on his face and mouth and appeared to be intoxicated.

A male witness said Jim and the male who was injured got in a fight and Jim got on top of the injured man, who was on the ground, the court document said.

Jim is accused of cutting the man with the knife during the fight. The injured male had a visible cut on his left triceps and one on his stomach.

A second male witness said he went and grabbed the knife away from Jim, throwing it in a nearby trashcan, the court document stated. The knife was later recovered by police.

Duane Hadley, 38, was the second person Jim allegedly cut with the knife. Hadley was allegedly injured when Jim took his knife away from him.

Hadley had a four-inch-long laceration along his left jawline and a cut on his left cheek.

Hadley was also arrested and accused of attacking the same man that Jim allegedly injured while intoxicated.

While the injured man was on the ground, Hadley was seen in video footage stomping on the man’s head twice while he laid on the ground.

Jim told police he was defending himself and only had one “shot” of vodka, according to court documents.

He was booked and released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Feb. 9.

Jim’s preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Feb. 24 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: