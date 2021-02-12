SUBSCRIBE NOW
Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 8, 2021

The Daily Times Staff
Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Thurman Beleen was arrested at 2:07 a.m. on Feb. 9 on the 500 block of West Animas Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Amber Randolph was arrested at 1:34 a.m. on Feb. 9 at the intersection of Wildflower Mesa Drive and Mesa Farmington Vista Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Lorenzo Beyale was arrested at 12:41 a.m. on Feb. 9 on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway for alleged criminal trespass.

• Arnold Crosby was arrested at 9 a.m. on Feb. 9 on the 100 block of Locke Avenue for alleged criminal damage to property.

• Crandall Martin was arrested at 5:08 p.m. on Feb. 9 on the 2700 block of East Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:46 a.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 5:54 a.m. on the 400 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:13 a.m. on the 600 block of East Murray Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 8:38 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a request for an animal complaint investigation at 10:48 a.m. on the 4700 block of Sunrise Circle. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 1:37 p.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:57 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and Santiago Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:20 p.m. on the 1500 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 3:47 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:20 p.m. on the 5400 block of Beech Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 6:25 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 7:48 p.m. on County Road 5487. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 8:54 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:23 a.m. on the 900 block of Hollywood Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:54 p.m. on the 2700 block of Wren Avenue. A report was taken.

