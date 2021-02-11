SUBSCRIBE NOW
Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 7, 2021

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Eduardo Begay was arrested at 10:21 p.m. on Feb. 7 on the 2900 block of East Main Street for alleged out of state fugitive.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 5:31 a.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:46 a.m. on the 100 block of North Locke Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 11:01 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

Police responded to a report of a shots fired at 1:43 p.m. on the 800 block of Natane Avenue. A report was taken and an arrest was made.

• Police responded to a report of a welfare check at 2:01 p.m. at the intersection of South Browning Parkway and Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 3:35 p.m. on the 2000 block of Lee Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:31 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 5:23 p.m. on the 400 block of East Comanche Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 5:32 p.m. on the 200 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:53 p.m. on the 700 block of Hope Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:11 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:19 p.m. on the 900 block of Hillside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 7:43 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:01 p.m. on the 1100 block of Chaco Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:28 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 10:03 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 10:55 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

