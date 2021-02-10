Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 6, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Rodriguez Lee was arrested at 4:09 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 3000 block of East 20th Street for alleged glue, aerosol spray or mouthwash; abuse or possession for abuse.

• Brendon Jones was arrested at 7 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 2300 block of West Apache Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged battery upon a peace officer.

• Zachary Stover was arrested at 3 a.m. on Feb. 5 on the 1600 block of North Laguna Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Byron Todacheene was arrested at 11:31 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at 12:49 a.m. on the 600 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:06 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 6:24 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 9:06 a.m. on the 2300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of animal complaint/investigation at 11:25 a.m. on the 1000 block of North Lincoln Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:16 p.m. on the 2800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:47 p.m. at the intersection of English Road and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a civil standby at 3:49 p.m. at the intersection of South Mesa Verde Avenue and Hydro Plant Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 4:33 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 4:59 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cardinal Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 6:19 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a harassment at 7:14 p.m. on the 2400 block of Almon Drive. A report was taken.