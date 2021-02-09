Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 5, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Ricardo Lozano was arrested at 8 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 2500 block of Wren Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Steven Jack was arrested at 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Jamal King was arrested at 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Mark Conway was arrested at 9:52 a.m. on Feb. 5 on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Cory Lash was arrested at 2:19 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Sullivan Sanchez was arrested at 1:18 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 4000 block of Birmingham Street for alleged battery.

• Marcos Gutierrez Jr. was arrested at 3:56 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue due to arrest warrant.

• Micah Yazzie was arrested at 5 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 2700 block of West Main Street due to arrest warrant.

• Justin John was arrested at 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue due to arrest warrant.

• Thomas Etcitty was arrested at 5:58 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 1100 block of South Bowen Avenue for alleged false imprisonment and battery against a household member.

• Torrin Mcthias was arrested at 7:43 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 1500 block of West Main Street for alleged falsely obtaining services.

• Steven Jack was arrested at 9:22 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer, criminal trespass and shoplifting.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a shooting at 1:40 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 9:52 a.m. on the 4600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:19 a.m. on the 4400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:52 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 1:17 p.m. on the 4000 block of Birmingham Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 3:23 p.m. on the 4400 block of Bella Vista Circle. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 6:12 p.m. on the 1100 block of Chaco Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:59 p.m. on the 2900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:04 p.m. on the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 11:32 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.