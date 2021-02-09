Man allegedly fired multiple gunshots in Farmington, struck nearby house

Taron Yazzie, 32, is accused of a felony count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied building (no injury) along with petty misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

The Farmington Police Department made the announcement in a Feb. 9 press release.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is accused of firing multiple gunshots from two firearms while intoxicated, with one of the projectiles entering a neighbor’s residence.

The Farmington police chief called the response a good example of officers de-escalating an incident.

Taron Yazzie, 32, is accused of a felony count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied building (no injury) along with petty misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

Yazzie did not have legal representation on the afternoon of Feb. 9.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe issued a statement in the Feb. 9 press release, stating the police response was an example of officers working hard to de-escalate a situation.

“We’re very pleased this was resolved peacefully, and I’m very proud of the officers on scene,” Hebbe said in the statement.

Farmington officers were dispatched around 1:35 p.m. on Feb. 7 to the 800 block of Natane Avenue on reports of a man firing a gun, according to the probable cause statement.

A person who called dispatch said they heard about six gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene, Yazzie told them he was intoxicated and that he had a rifle and shotgun in the residence. He then retreated inside the residence.

The press release states officers retreated away from the residence in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

Officers believed at the time Yazzie had just been firing the weapon and had not caused any damage, according to court documents.

A neighbor told police he found a bullet hole in his side door and also in a cabinet pantry door inside the residence.

After speaking to the man, dispatch received calls of Yazzie allegedly firing about five to six shots with a shotgun.

Police then established a perimeter around the residence as SWAT and negotiators arrived on scene.

Yazzie was taken into custody without incident following negotiations.

The defendant is being held without bond at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

He has a hearing on the morning of Feb. 11 in Aztec District Court to see if he’ll remain in jail without bond as he awaits trial.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

