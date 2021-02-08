Farmington Police Department blotter for Feb. 3, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Calvin Begay was arrested at 1 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the intersection of Southside River Road and East Broadway Avenue for alleged battery.

• Estephen Neth was arrested at 11:23 a.m. on Feb. 3 at the intersection of East Main Street and South Butler Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Aaron Montano was arrested at 7:17 p.m. on Feb. 3 on the 300 block of East 28th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Matthew Benally was arrested at 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 3 at the intersection of Gower Road and West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked and open container.

• Russell Smith was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 on the 600 block of East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant along with possession of a controlled substance, negligent use of a deadly weapon, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at midnight on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:48 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:20 a.m. on the 600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:48 a.m. at the intersection of Twin Peaks Boulevard and Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:53 p.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 11:39 a.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 5:48 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 6:04 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Bowen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a kidnapping/abducting at 8:12 p.m. on the 4100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:31 p.m. on the 5600 block of U.S. Highway 64. A report was taken.