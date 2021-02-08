Bloomfield police arrest armed robbery suspect, businesses locked down

FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Police Department arrested the armed robbery suspect who allegedly robbed a dollar store, causing area businesses to enter into a lockdown.

The department at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 posted on its Facebook page that it’s responding to an armed subject call at the intersection of Ruth Lane and West Broadway Avenue.

Bloomfield police administrative supervisor Suzanne Moore told The Daily Times the agency is investigating the armed robbery of the Dollar General at 1502 W. Broadway Ave.

The department posted at 11:36 a.m. that the suspect was apprehended and the intersection of Ruth Lane and West Broadway Avenue was being cleared.

All businesses in the area were placed in a lockdown including the Bloomfield MVD and police department.

The Bloomfield Municipal Court and MVD office have been closed for Feb. 8 as law enforcement continues the investigation.

Police asked all people at the MVD to stay in their vehicles at this moment and avoid leaving the area on Ruth Lane and West Broadway Avenue.

