SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.

Farmington Police Department blotter for Jan. 31, 2021

The Daily Times Staff
View Comments

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Damian Betancourt was arrested at 8:07 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 2500 block of Crane Avenue for alleged concealing identity.

• Orlando Woody was arrested at 8:07 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 2500 block of Crane Avenue for alleged battery.

• Zachery Gillwood was arrested at 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, open container, duty upon striking fixtures or other property upon a highway and financial responsibility.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:54 a.m. on the 1600 block of East 21st Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:13 a.m. on the 2800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:27 a.m. at the intersection of East Cooper Street and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 7:51 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:35 p.m. on the 1900 block of Robin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 3:20 p.m. on the 900 block of Resource Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:41 p.m. on the 800 block of Deer Trail. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 4:10 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:14 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 6:35 p.m. on the 600 block of South Carlton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 7 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:18 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:20 p.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a juvenile complaint at 8:56 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:11 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 10:27 p.m. on the 700 block of Hope Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 11:54 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

View Comments