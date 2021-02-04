Farmington Police Department blotter for Jan. 30, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of North Monterey Avenue and East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:35 a.m. on the 5400 block of Beech Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 7:04 a.m. on the 2000 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:21 a.m. on the 5500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:25 a.m. on the 1200 block of Mockingbird Circle. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 10 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:11 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:28 a.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:11 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:22 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:54 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:08 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 6:19 p.m. on the 1000 block of McCormick School Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 6:42 p.m. on the 2400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 8:32 p.m. on the 700 block of Zuni Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:47 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 9:55 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.