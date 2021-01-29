San Juan County man allegedly fired gun 17 times during road rage incident with juveniles

David Jackson, 25, is charged with three fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and one fourth-degree felony count of shooting at or from motor vehicle (no great bodily harm).

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man is accused of firing 17 shots from a handgun while intoxicated during a road rage incident involving a vehicle full of juveniles.

David Jackson, 25, is accused of assaulting three juveniles along with shooting from a motor vehicle on Jan. 24, according the court documents.

He is charged with three, fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and one fourth-degree felony count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint did not list any child abuse charges even though the three victims listed on the complaint were juveniles.

San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O'Brien told The Daily Times that once prosecutors obtain all of the paperwork in the case they will be able to evaluate if additional charges are appropriate.

Arlon Stoker, Jackson's attorney, told The Daily Times his client tells a much different story than law enforcement and is waiting to receive paperwork from the investigation.

A San Juan County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched around 7:49 p.m. on Jan. 24 to a residence on County Road 4990 southeast of Bloomfield to investigate a reported shooting. A woman told law enforcement that Jackson shot at her children.

The deputy spoke to the four juvenile occupants of the vehicle along with friends and parents. The juvenile driver said he was driving on County Road 4990 when he saw a Toyota SUV on the side of the road.

The SUV started to follow the juveniles as the SUV driver, later identified as Jackson, allegedly gave them an obscene hand gesture and yelled at the vehicle before passing them.

The juveniles encountered the SUV again as it was parked in the middle of the road. They said two men were standing in the road and one had a gun.

The juvenile driver drove around the men and then continued to drive.

The men got back into the SUV and started to follow the juveniles as Jackson allegedly stuck the gun out the window and discharged the gun 17 times, according to court documents.

Three of the juveniles believed they were being shot at but the juvenile driver told authorities he did not know if Jackson fired at the vehicle or the ground, a court document stated.

The juvenile driver pulled into an oilfield site following the gunfire.

The driver told police Jackson found them then tried to take his keys and fight him, according to court documents.

The affidavit did not state how the incident ended. No casings from the gunfire were recovered due to snow.

Jackson was booked on the night of Jan. 25 into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center and released on Jan. 27.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Feb. 4 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

