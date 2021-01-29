One person dead, five injured in Kirtland structure fire

FARMINGTON — One person is dead after a structure fire in Kirtland that took place on the morning of Jan. 29 and five of the home's occupants had minor injuries.

The San Juan County Fire District 1 and 4 firefighters were dispatched around 7:39 a.m. on Jan. 29 to a structure fire on County Road 6480, according to a San Juan County press release.

The single-wide mobile home is described as about 75 percent involved in flames when crews arrived on scene.

People who evacuated the residence told firefighters there was another person still inside the structure.

Firefighters were able to enter the structure to conduct a search and located someone inside. The person did not survive despite life-saving measures being performed.

No information was released on the person who died.

Five people who evacuated the fire were transported to the hospital from the scene for minor injuries.

Firefighters are scheduled to remain on scene most of the day to put out the fire and “mop up," according to the press release. The structure is described as a total loss.

The San Juan County Joint Fire and Explosion Investigation Task Force is leading the investigation.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

