Area law enforcement arrest murder suspect Larry Terrell in Bloomfield

FARMINGTON — Law enforcement agencies have arrested a man who they suspect inflicted fatal injuries on another man while attacking him in October. The man who had been severely beaten died weeks later from his injuries.

Larry Terrell, 39, was charged on Jan. 28 with a second-degree felony count of murder, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.

Terrell was arrested around 5:41 p.m. on Jan. 28 by area law enforcement, according to a Bloomfield Police Department Facebook post.

Bloomfield police said around 5:31 p.m. there was a developing situation near North Fifth Street and Kittell Loop, asking people to shelter-in-place. All roads in the area were blocked.

After Terrell was arrested, Bloomfield police said the roadways would soon open up.

Terrell is accused of attacking Richard Tsosie on or around Oct. 30. The injuries Tsosie suffered contributed to his death on Nov. 17, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

There was no city of residence nor age listed for Tsosie in the affidavit.

Aztec and Bloomfield police along with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

A witness told investigators Terrell told him he got into a fight with Tsosie and, during that fight, Terrell punched Tsosie twice — including once in the head.

A court document stated that Tsosie went “straight down” after the second punch and started to seize. There was no specific time or location listed for the alleged incident. Terrell allegedly showed up at the witness' residence while Tsosie was still unconscious. The witness allegedly drove around San Juan County on Oct. 31 with Terrell and an unconscious Tsosie.

The witness later took Tsosie to Aztec Urgent Care around 3:22 p.m. on Oct. 31 and dropped him off. It was around that time urgent care staff called the emergency dispatch center and requested an ambulance as Tsosie was unresponsive and required advanced medical care.

Tsosie was initially taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center and then flown to the University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque. An ICU nurse at UNM hospital said Tsosie had no motor function or neurological activity, a court document stated. Tsosie was intubated and sedated until he died on Nov. 17.

An autopsy report dated Jan. 15 said Tsosie’s cause of death was “complications of blunt head trauma,” and “homicide” was listed as the manner of death, according to court documents.

The arrest warrant affidavit alleges Terrell not only caused Tsosie’s head trauma but kept him from getting medical care for at least several hours.

