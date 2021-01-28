Farmington Police Department blotter for Jan. 23, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Richard Montoya was arrested at 6:56 p.m. on Jan. 23 on the 1600 block of Ojo Court for alleged aggravated improper handling of fire.

• Dionna Comanche was arrested at 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 23 on the 2200 block of Oriole Avenue for alleged aggravated child abuse.

• Wendell Benally was arrested at 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 23 on the 2200 block of Oriole Avenue for alleged aggravated child abuse.

• John Bautista was arrested at 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the intersection of North Dustin Avenue and East Amsden Drive for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Kevin Nevarez was arrested at 10:53 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the intersection of East Main Street and Smith Lane for alleged child passenger restraint, driving while license suspended or revoked and registration expired/registration plate unreadable.

• Mackenzie Woolard was arrested at 11 a.m. on Jan. 23 at the intersection of North Fairview Avenue and East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Malcolm Tyndall was arrested at 8:37 a.m. on Jan. 23 on the 100 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:14 a.m. on the 700 block of Natane Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 8:50 a.m. on the 1700 block of East 22nd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:34 a.m. on the 4300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:04 a.m. at the intersection of North Dustin Avenue and Crestridge Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:04 a.m. on the 2200 block of Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 12:11 p.m. on the 1400 block of York Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:14 p.m. on the 100 block of Westland Park Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:46 a.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a civil problem at 7:35 a.m. on the 4900 block of Kayenta Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:18 a.m. at the intersections of Upper Fruitland Highway and Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:08 a.m. at the intersection of East Murray Drive and South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.